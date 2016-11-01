George Carlin: The Islamic Extremists Will Win

Western civilization died when the corporations decided that filling shelves at target and Wallmart were more important than national identity and a connection to the land...One day the oligarchs that sold us all out will wake up and find themselves homeless and alone in a world that hates them.
