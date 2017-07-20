They Aren't Going to Tell You About This! (CERN ALERT MESSAGE 2017)
People please wake up! Read your Bibles they are your guide to your salvation. Do your research don't believe anyone because at the end the truth has to surface. Love has more energy than anything negative in this world and that's why Jesus tells us to love one another as we love ourselves. Stop worrying about what's temporary in this world and sow seeds that will make you live eternally. If you're reading this and you don't believe in God or anything on here, be kind and don't leave negative comments. What we need to do is stop being so extra we do and say and live so extra we can't see what God created for us. We are destroying ourselves our people and all the beautiful colors that were gifted to us while we wait on Him
