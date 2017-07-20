The End of Germany: G20 Violence | Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux
Over 200 police officers have been injured and 114 protesters have been arrested as leftist violence swept Hamburg, Germany, as as protests erupted in opposition to the G20 meeting of world leaders. Lauren Southern joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss her personal on the ground perspective, being targeted for being a non-leftist journalist, the dismal state of freedom in Germany and what the future holds for the formerly great country.
Lauren Southern is an independent journalist and the author of "Barbarians: How the Baby Boomers, Immigration and Islam Screwed My Generation."
