The Economic Euphoria Has Reached New Heights, When It Crashes.
Companies are starting to figure out that many of the clicks on social network ads are coming from bots, they are now scaling back on advertising. Pending homes sales popped up but when you look at the overall picture housing has gone nowhere. Dallas Fed soft data improves while the hard data crashes. Majority of the economic data is declining, there has been no improvement and the economy euphoria is coming to and end, when it does it will be a disaster. The EU is in trouble their bank insurance will not be able to cover a major disaster. The amount of tax revenues coming into the government can not keep up with the debt.
Posted by Bob Chapman
