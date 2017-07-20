The CHAOS is Spreading Around the World and It's Coming to Your Doorstep!
It is possible that N Korea is totally FAKE NEWS, even a fake country! Few know about George H Bushes involvement, even devotion to the Rev Sun Moon of S Korea and his cult, also many say that the CIA is behind the craziness of what is expressed about N Korea, imagine what such a subversive organization could get up to in a closed system (experiment)
In This Episode:
The chaos that we have seen from the M iddle East and North A frica has spread around the world. It isn't just the A rab s pring. We have watched cities erupt into destruction. From Athens to London, we have seen the madness brew. How long until it reaches your doorstep?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment