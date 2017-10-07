The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Monday 7/10/17: Mike Cernovich
Date: Monday July 10, 2017 Today on The Alex Jones Show Monday, July, 10 - Trump: Comey Leaked Classified Info - President Trump accused former FBI Director James Comey of leaking classified information to the media. We'll discuss the failed New York Times hit piece on Donald Trump Jr. and the ongoing fight to repeal ObamaCare. Also, another hearing has been set to determine the fate of Charlie Gard, the baby at the center of a legal dispute over his medical care in England. Tune in to this worldwide transmission!
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Mike Cernovich
