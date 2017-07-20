Something Big Is Lurking That Will Change The Precious Metals Market:Andrew Hoffman
Today's Guest: Andrew Hoffman
Miles Franklin
Precious Metals And
Global Investment Strategies
the laissez faire attitude of governments and central banks towards cryptocurrencies vis a vie precious metals tells you they are complicit. Bitcoin, etc is a Trojan horse. The current iteration of cryptocurrency technology will either be too impractical or somehow flawed, and guess who will be ready with the next "bulletproof" generation of cryptocurrency.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment