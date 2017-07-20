Revisiting Psychopathy

The more IMMORAL and UNETHICAL you are, the HIGHER you rise in society, mainly because corporate society deems ideals such as "ethics and morals" as inconveniences to be conquered. These ideals are roadblocks to the "corporate mindset", they are not guidelines for behavior. And please realise - ALL government is "corporate" as well, it is merely the "public" version.
Previously on The Corbett Report we examined the topic of psychopathy. A
number of articles, papers, documentaries and books have emerged to
shed more light on the issue. But as this growing understanding of
psychopathy begins to shape the way we understand the global economic
collapse and the moves toward political tyranny, do we run the risk of
starting a new witch hunt?
