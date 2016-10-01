PEDOGATE: American Heroes To The Rescue -- Craig Sawyer
Many of us have hoped for a long time that some well-trained special forces military white knights might come along and ban together to target the bad guys, especially the Satanic elite bad guys who target children. Well, I'm happy to report that we may have gotten our wish. Former Navy SEAL and trained Federal investigator Craig "Sawman" Sawyer has decided to dedicate his life to exposing, and with any luck bringing to justice, those who prey on children. Sawyer has started the group Vets 4 Child Rescue. Please visit the site and DONATE to help us in this fight here: http://www.vets4childrescue.org/
Posted by Bob Chapman
