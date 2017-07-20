Mind Control Over America -- Preston James
Jeff Rense And Preston James - Mind Control Over America
The agenda of the Ruling Elite is progressing as planned, and uninhibited by those who know the truth. We know what is happening, but refuse to take defensive, or even offensive, actions to stop this tyranny. What do we do instead? Sitting on our asses, and waiting for Jesus. But this is OK because we are getting our just desserts. Where is this Savior who shed his blood for our sins? The question is who fabricated this story about Jesus? I suggest that it was the same ones who created Judaism and Islam as religions for the purpose of controlling us--the Ruling Elite themselves. "How well we know what a profitable superstition this fable of Christ has been for us and our predecessors."-- Pope Leo X Giovanni di Lorenzo de' Medici Pope (1513-1521) “It has served us well, this myth of Jesus" attrib to Cesare Borgia And it looks like we will be into another war in which our young will again be deluded into believing that they will be "defending freedom" as has been the case in all of our wars.
