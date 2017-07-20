Michael Pento Bubbles Will Pop and Central Banks Will Panic

Michael Pento thinks Janet Yellen may be trying to cause a
recession, leaving Trump for the blame. Despite negative economic data,
the Fed is raising interest rates and might start reverse QE.
But
as the economy collapses, the Fed will have to go back to easy money
policy. Pento expects the Fed will resort to “helicopter money.”
