Massive Inflection Point Headed Our Way, Will This Lead To A Crash This Fall
Silver flash crash, was it a glitch or was this manipulation gone crazy. June employment number are in and once again they are manipulated to make everyone believe the economy is doing well. Jobs added came from government, food and retail, so jobs added were part-time. Business and consumer are declaring bankruptcies has the economy breaks down. Junk bonds are signalling the end of a credit cycle. BofA is now predicting using their models that the market is going to crash this fall.
Posted by Bob Chapman
