Janet Yellen Stars In A Mainstream Media Advertisement For Bitcoin
BUY BITCOIN" HE'S A PATRIOT! PRICELESS!
Crypto-currencies are not in a bubble, but national currencies, and financial assets, stocks, bonds, etc denominated in national currencies are in a bubble due to over replication of the national currencies via debt. The excess national currencies sloshing around are the bids on both traditional and non-traditional assets in effort to preserve purchasing power against a further future devaluation. Actually, the crypto craze is a symptom of the ongoing national currencies' devaluation.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment