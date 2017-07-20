FULL: President Donald Trump Speech on MS-13 to Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement TRUMP LIVE
President Donald Trump Speech on MS-13 to Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement
President Donald Trump's Schedule for Friday, July 28, 2017
July 27, 2017
In the morning, President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. The President will then depart the White House for Joint Base Andrews, en route to Ronkonkoma, New York. In the afternoon, the President will give remarks on MS-13 to Federal, State, and local law enforcement before returning to the White House.
President Trump's schedule for Friday, 7/28/17
11:00 AM Meet with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley – Oval Office
11:40 AM Depart the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews – South Lawn
12:00 PM Depart Washington, D.C. en route to Ronkonkoma, New York – Joint Base Andrews
1:05 PM Arrive in Ronkonkoma, New York – Long Island MacArthur Airport
1:40 PM Deliver remarks on MS-13 to Federal, State, and local law enforcement – Van Nostrand Theatre [Live Stream]
2:40 PM Depart Ronkonkoma, New York en route to Washington, D.C. – Long Island MacArthur Airport
4:10 PM Arrive at the White House – South Lawn, Trump News
