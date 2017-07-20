Demonic Transgender Agenda -- 2017 - 2018 END TIMES -- THE HORRORS TO COME
Understand that I wish no harm to anyone or intend to hurt, judge or condemn people! The goal here is to reveal that there is an orchestrated agenda out there to corrupt society, mislead people and confuse the population. Also, to further divide us.
It has all to do with rebellion against the most High, defying him and elevating men above all.
The result is the coming judgement that will not spare any unrighteous! I wish you realise this, repent, find the only truth that is in the bible and the following of the most High God!
Blessings!
Romans 1:
"18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;
19 because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.
20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
21 because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.
22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools, 23 and changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.
24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves: 25 who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen."
Bob Chapman
