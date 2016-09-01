Why Exposing Fake News Matters | James O’Keefe and Stefan Molyneux
Project Veritas and James O’Keefe have recently published undercover video exposing CNN’s coverage of the “Russia Hacked The Election” narrative to be dishonest, biased and motivated by a desire to attract ratings. James O’Keefe joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of exposing fake news, media unwillingness to issue legitimate retractions, why the non-stop use of anonymous sources is illegitimate, the role postmodernism plays in modern journalism, the left’s false monopoly on virtue and what is coming next from Project Veritas.
James O’Keefe is an award-winning journalist and the founder and President of both Project Veritas and Project Veritas Action, non-profit organizations dedicated to investigating corruption, dishonesty, waste and fraud in both public and private institutions. O’Keefe is also the author of the New York Times bestseller “Breakthrough: Our Guerilla War to Expose Fraud and Save Democracy.”
Posted by Bob Chapman
