The Next Economic Crisis Is Going To Leave The Majority Of People In Shock
EU has decided to put Greece further into debt. It is becoming clear that Greece will never get out of this debt hole. 70% of the people support the BREXIT. Canada's existing home sales has declined rapidly. Bitcoin dropped on worries about cyber attacks and regulations. Nike cutting 1500 people. The US manufacturing industry declines once again. Illinois is worse now than back in the great depression of the 30s. Bloomberg's Mike Cudmore says the Fed has just pushed us into a recession, what he really means a collapse of the economy.Japan has decided that they will look into joining China's belt and road trade system. The Fed is now pushing the collapse is not holding back, most of the people are going to be shocked when this hits.
Posted by Bob Chapman
