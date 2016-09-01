Protesters Disrupt Trump Assassination Play! | Laura Loomer and Stefan Molyneux
On Friday June 16th, Journalists Laura Loomer and Jack Posobiec protested “Julius Caesar” by Shakespeare in the Park which features the nightly mock assassination of President Donald Trump. Loomer was arrested for interrupting the leftist assassination pornography and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. After years and years of passively “taking the high road” and losing - what happens when the right starts using the lefts own tactics against them?
Laura Loomer is an investigative journalist for TheRebel Media, who began her journalism career working undercover for Project Veritas from 2015-2017, uncovering corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S.
Posted by Bob Chapman
