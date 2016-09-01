Peter Schiff - Why the Air Is About to Come Out of America's Bubble Economy

, I am impressed. Peter Schiff spoke for approximately 30 minutes without a teleprompter or from reading a piece a paper. He knows what he's talking about .People made fun of him before the last major financial crisis in September-October 2008, and he was proven right. People should pay attention to what he is saying here.
