MASS EXODUS in Venezuela as it Falls Apart! If Oil Doesn’t Rise Collapse is CERTAIN!
In Venezuela, the vast majority of people are suffering. The lineups for basic essentials are getting worse. The financial situation of the government is degrading. And the clock seems to be ticking on their eventual admission that they cannot pay back their creditors. Venezuela will officially COLLAPSE. The only question is: How soon?
venezuela crude oil gold man sachs bank brazil colombia bonds
Posted by Bob Chapman
