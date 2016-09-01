It's Time For The People To Take Control And Remove The Elite
The deep state is reaching for anything now to get Trump, it is all failing. The White House is ready to reorganize departments and remove many of the people in government. The deep states plan is to merge Europe into one, this is part of the one world plan. Qatar signs deal to purchase f-15 fighters. US Senate places sanctions on Russia, the vote was cast and it does not allow Trump to veto the bill. Tillerson makes it clear that sanctions on Russia should not be tied to the Minsk deal. Syria continually pushes the IS out of their country. The deep state brings in the HIMAR to push their agenda. The deep state is making the case that NK will hit the power grid and financial institutions with a cyber attack.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
