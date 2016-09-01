Ethereum Linked To Bilderberg Gets Putin Endorsement - What You NEED To Know!
Move over bitcoin there's a new crypto on the block! Ethereum has become
the second largest cryptocurrency on the market next to bitcoin but
where did it come from and where is it going? In this video Dan Dicks of
Press For Truth digs deep into the blockchain that is Ethereum to ask
the question, is this the rival to bitcoin or is there more to this
story?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment