ECONOMIC COLLAPSE ~ TRUMP BEING SET UP BY YELLEN & THE FED
Obviously anyone who understands economics knows nothing being proposed makes any sense for any kind of economic turnaround. Conclusion has to be assumed there is a covert plan to dismantle The Evil Cabal who runs and has run the world, Central Banks. Evidence? Reggie Middletown - the Bad Ass disruptor of Wall Street, (aka Central Banks)- Reggie of Veritaseum just announced a deal with Jamaica, and that they are developing a world class financial securities exchange institution - through decentralized blockchain technology financed and transacted with Crypto Currencies - along with other projects. Such as obtaining financially distressed instruments and turning them financially sound.. Looks like Reggie is going to fix the mess that The Clinton Foundation left, after stealing 8 billion $ from all the people and countries who donated that money for the people of Jamaica, for the aftermath of the Earthquake. Evil ,the essence of, The Cabal is being overthrown right in front of our eyes, but don't look here, nothing to see, Right?
Posted by Bob Chapman
