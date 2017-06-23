Coast To Coast AM - June 23, 2017 Nazca, Peru Gaia Mummy & Secret ET's with David Wilcock
Coast To Coast AM - June 23, 2017 Nazca, Peru Mummy & Secret ET's with David Wilcock
Jay Weidner of Gaia.com appeared in the first half-hour of the program to report on the discovery of a strange mummy in Nazca, Peru
Author, lecturer and researcher of ancient civilizations, David Wilcock, is well known for his insights on consciousness science, and new paradigms of matter and energy. He joined Jimmy Church to discuss contact with a positive higher intelligence behind the UFO phenomenon.
Open Lines Followed
Coast To Coast AM - June 23, 2017 Nazca, Peru Mummy & Secret ET's with David Wilcock
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment