CNN IS FAKE NEWS
People still take CNN seriously? God help us. And I mean the Christian God not the god who's invoked by terrorists.
After CNN's Senior White House Correspondent Jim Acosta had an embarrassing exchange President Trump, CNN New Year’s Eve host Kathy Griffin published her presidential assassination porn, CNN host Reza Aslan called President Trump a “piece of $h!t” and the organization was forced to retract a major Trump/Russia story - the credibility of the fake news outlet has been on the ropes. Now with James O’Keefe and Project Veritas publishing another undercover video with a CNN Producer acknowledging that the Trump/Russia collusion narrative is nonsense used to drive television ratings – nobody should ever take them seriously again.
