CNN IN FULL CRISIS MODE AS LEAD WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT SUFFERS EPIC MELTDOWN IN PRESS ROOM
It is all going down hill for CNN this week. In the wake of a fake news
disaster on Friday three top producers were forced to resign. Then
Project Veritas added insult to injury by releasing undercover video of
yet another veteran producer revealing the their “russia coverage” is
“bullshit” and merely a ratings grab.
