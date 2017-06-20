American History of the Rothschilds and the Eight Most Powerful Families
The real power behind the United States is the Rothschild banking family, which can trace its roots to 1743 when Moses Amschel Bauer put the red hexagram above his doorway.
That was also the year his son Mayer was born in Bavaria. In 1760 Mayer would change the family name from Bauer to Rothschild after that red hexagram sign (‘Rot is German for ‘red’ and ‘Schild’ means ‘sign’).
Mayer Rothschild continued his father’s money lending business and also got into the business of hiring out Hessian mercenaries to foreign countries at war, resulting in vast profits for the family.
Loaning to governments directly was the logical next step, mainly because it was more profitable than loaning to individuals.
After all, a nation’s taxes were much more likely to come through and pay the debt than an embattled businessman’s profits. Seeing a way to control world governments through debt, Rothschild thought up a system based on the Rabbinical Jewish book, the Talmud.
Posted by Bob Chapman
