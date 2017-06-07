Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Wednesday 6/7/17: Jerome Corsi, Michael Snyder, Dr. Ayyadurai
Date: Wednesday June 07, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Wednesday, June 7 - NEXT: Comey Testimony: President Trump will likely live tweet Mystery Science Theatre 3000 style as former FBI Director James Comey begins his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Investigative journalist Michael Snyder breaks down what this all means. And Infowars correspondent Jerome Corsi reveals new developments from inside the DC swamp as the elites do everything to stop Trump. Tune in!
Bob Chapman
