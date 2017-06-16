Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Friday 6/16/17: Jerome Corsi, Cassie Jaye, Mike Cernovich
Date: Friday June 16, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Friday, June 16: Alex Jones Megyn Kelly Full Interview Leaked - Alex Jones has released recordings made during a pre-interview between himself and Megyn Kelly to set the record straight after the release of the highly edited promo for the NBC host’s upcoming hit piece. The latest Rasmussen poll shows Trump's approval rating has hit 50%. Director of the documentary "The Red Pill" Cassie Jaye joins the broadcast to share her experiences with the deceptive MSM. Also, Infowars correspondent Jerome Corsi will discuss the increasingly tense political climate in America. We will take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
