Trump Confirms, The Economy Will Be Brought Down & It Will Be Chaotic. Prepare, Prepare, Prepare
We now live in a nation where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, governments destroy freedom, the press destroys information, religion destroys morals, and our banks destroy the economy.' - Chris Hedge Yes, we could use a complete reset and capital punishment for TPTB - Only the all-mighty may pass judgement; our job is only to arrange the meeting
The condo market and the housing market is collapsing at a faster pace. World's largest oil trade says there is no growth. Retail is contracting, credit is breaking down, JP Morgan Chase is telling smaller banks to combine deposits because there is going to be a problem later this year. The corporate media is now reporting that because of what Trump has done with Comey the economy will collapse. Trump then signaled that the economy will not hit the 3.0% GDP mark. Trump is now pushing the economy to collapse before the central bankers collapse the system.
Posted by Bob Chapman
