The Retirement Ponzi Scheme - Mike Maloney & Steve St Angelo



we are in a huge bubble (equities, bonds, debt, etc), and we have never really recovered from the 2007/08 crash, but I think we are all underestimating the ability of governments and the elite to prop this ponzi scheme up for many years to come........I am buying physical gold/silver and some miners, in all other aspects














