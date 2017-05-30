The Retirement Ponzi Scheme - Mike Maloney & Steve St Angelo

we are in a huge bubble (equities, bonds, debt, etc), and we have never really recovered from the 2007/08 crash, but I think we are all underestimating the ability of governments and the elite to prop this ponzi scheme up for many years to come........I am buying physical gold/silver and some miners, in all other aspects
