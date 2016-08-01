This Former CIA Analyst Just Came Out And Leaked A Bombshell To Trump That’ll Shake The Nation - DEEP STTE is against TRUMP.
remember those words quoted by Pense. "if MY people bow down and seek my Face..... I will heal their land..." is that not what's happening? the politicians are being exposed and fighting hard to keep their pay checks.... who said this would be easy. so much so that even the Russians are laughing at the American press calling them schizophrenics!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment