“Deep State” In Disarray As Trump’s “Fathomless Federation” Gains Ground
In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of
unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the
military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of
misplaced power exists and will persist. We must never let the weight of
this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes.
We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable
citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and
military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so
that security and liberty may prosper together.
The very word "secrecy" is repugnant in a free and open society; and we
are as a people inherently and historically opposed to secret societies,
to secret oaths and to secret proceedings. We decided long ago that the
dangers of excessive and unwarranted concealment of pertinent facts far
outweighed the dangers which are cited to justify it.
Even today, there is little value in opposing the threat of a closed
society by imitating its arbitrary restrictions. Even today, there is
little value in insuring the survival of our nation if our traditions do
not survive with it. And there is very grave danger that an announced
need for increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to
expand its meaning to the very limits of official censorship and
concealment. That I do not intend to permit to the extent that it is in
my control.
President Eisenhower's warning that “only an alert and knowledgeable
citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and
military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so
that security and liberty may prosper together”, and President Kennedy
further warning about the “grave danger that an announced need for
increased security will be seized upon by those anxious to expand its
meaning to the very limits of official censorship and concealment”,
however, have not been heeded, either by the American people themselves,
or by those they’ve elected to power to rule over them.
By their decades long failure to heed the warnings of President's
Eisenhower and Kennedy, therefore, the American people now find
themselves being ruled over by a “Deep State” comprised of entrenched
government bureaucrats and intelligence operatives supported by a
communistic-leaning Democratic Party whose policies and pronouncements
are spread throughout the United States by a fanatical
socialistic-fascist mainstream propaganda media apparatus—and whose
combined power has created the most invasive surveillance state history
has ever known that has turned this once free nation into a police
state.
The sole purpose of this “Deep State” is to maintain a “permanent war
economy” in the United States that needs a war every 4 years to maintain
economic growth—but was opposed in the 1980's by a flamboyant New York
City billionaire named Donald Trump, who was deeply influenced by a book
titled “Permanent War Economy: American Capitalism in Decline” whose
ideas he articulated during a 25 April 1988 appearance on the Oprah
Winfrey show, and where he first intimated that he might run for the US
presidency.
Now for those of you who have never watched Trump's 1988 appearance on
the Oprah Winfrey show
Anyone knowing, and understanding, the works of Ferdinand de Saussure
could fully understand that Trump was going to win the US presidency
too—like the American conservative social and political commentator Ann
Coulter, who as an honor student at Cornell University in the early
1980's, assisted the noted Professor Jonathan Culler in researching his
groundbreaking book titled “Ferdinand de Saussure”—and which allowed
her, on 19 June 2015, to definitively declare that Trump would win the
presidency.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment