Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 5/14/17: Today's News, Roger Stone, Mike Cernovich
Date: Sunday May 14, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, May 14 - Trump to Purge Staff: The mainstream media is reporting on something Infowars broke days ago: President Trump plans a massive shakeup inside the White House intended to dump staff members who are undermining him. Trump insider Roger Stone is in studio to explain what's going on. We also look into how the president is encouraging Americans to NOT worship government. Tune in!
Bob Chapman
