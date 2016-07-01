You Are Not Going To Believe This Bombshell, Easter Exposed, Kushner Exposed
Trump owes soros $160 MILL. for trump towers, his golf course in Scotland has his Scottish rite freemason symbol on it, he plays golf with rapists that he claims to be against and dont forget he spends holiday's with soros on occasion. He wouldn't have been out in office otherwise.
It's all part of the elites plan . It's called a selection and not an election for a reason it's all a big fat scam and they are the winners we are all the losers. I knew he was full of crap when he was making all the promises that I knew he would never keep and flip flop on all of them and I do not buy the red/blue BS either it's a joke! He drained the swamp of the tadpoles and replaced it with TOADS
Posted by Bob Chapman
