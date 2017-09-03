World on Verge of WW3 as Trump Launches Tomahawk Attack on Syria

It has begun. Trump, declaring "national security interests," has ordered an attack on Syria, striking a Syrian government airfield with a volley of 50 Tomahawk missiles. The news is still breaking and could include a Russian military response. Please help in compiling data on these events by leaving links and info in the comments section below.
