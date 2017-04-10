Why Did George Soros Give Jared Kushner $250M?

Why did the former Nazi collaborator and preeminent globalist George Soros give $250Million to Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner?
oh shit Kushner is a Soros agent!!!Soros ist now Officially part of the Trump Admin. but yeah he Fights the Globalist. Not!!!!!!!OMG!
The swamp is within the White House.
EVERYONE is absolutely right to be concerned that Soros is bankrolling Jared Kushner, because this anti-gentile globalist and agent of the Rothschild's is guilt of not only interfering with our presidential election process via his rigged voting machines, but also of attempting to subvert our national sovereignty by fomenting racial division in the U.S. by means of the domestic terrorist organization that is the Black Lives Matter movement that he's funding.
