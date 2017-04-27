The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 4/27/17: William F. Jasper, Dr. Edward Group
Date: Thursday April 27, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Thursday, April 27: North Korea Puts White House in Crosshairs - A new North Korean propaganda video depicts a simulated attack on the United States and the White House, amid escalating tensions with the Communist nation. And China conducts live fire drills days after similar North Korean drills, and subsequent joint South Korean-U.S. drills Wednesday. On today's show, senior editor for The New American William F. Jasper discusses the possibility of all-out war breaking out on the Korean peninsula. Dr. Edward Group also joins the show to break down exciting new health developments. And Energy & Environment Legal Institute President Craig Richardson examines climate change activism and Trump's energy agenda. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment