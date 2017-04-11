The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Tuesday 4/11/17: Today's News, Analysis & Calls
Date: Tuesday April 11, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Tuesday, April 11: North Korea: We'll Nuke You! - As U.S. warships head toward the Korean peninsula, the North Korean media warns the United States of a nuclear strike if provoked. Also, Vladimir Putin says the U.S. might bomb the Syrian capital and blame it on Assad. Sputnik News correspondent Cassandra Fairbanks joins the broadcast to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria and more. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission. Tune in!
