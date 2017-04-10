Ron Paul : #Trump Unpredictable and confused without a rigid foreign policy
Trump’s policy unstable, depends on who’s advising him at any moment - Ron Paul
Syria got hit first. Now, the US readies a preemptive strike against North Korea. The sudden shift in foreign policy – a reversal from campaign pledges to hawkish moves – came as a surprise for many Trump supporters. And it's caused relations with Russia to hit their lowest point yet. Despite America’s top diplomat traveling to Moscow for talks, it seems more differences than common ground were established. So what drives Trump’s ambition overseas? And is the new administration simply following in Obama’s footsteps? We ask three-time US presidential candidate and former Congressman Ron Paul on SophieCo.
