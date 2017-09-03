Ron Paul: I am Disappointed with Trump

Ron Paul: "We need a revolution" Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), who ran three times for The White House, delves deep in this wide ranging conversation on Trump, militarism, healthcare, and the free market. Plus, why he says Trump fails to offer the right kind of revolution for today.
