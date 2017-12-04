FULL: President Donald Trump, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Press Conference 4/12/2017
US President Donald Trump and Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint press conference from the White House, Washington DC, on Wednesday, April 12.
The meeting in the US capital takes place a day after the US President stated his approval of Montenegro’s membership to NATO.
Trump had been a critical of the alliance’s relevance during his presidential campaign, and criticised the perceived lack of investment by some fellow member countries namely on the coalition defence expenditures.
