Economist Warning U.S. Citizens To Prepare For Economic Collapse 2017
Federal Reserve policy has literally set the country up for economic collapse, and though the central bank has been very creative in making the impossible work, and putting off financial meltdown, nothing can hold back the flood forever. Experts say global economic collapse is imminent and stock market crash will happen within the next 18-20 months.
Unfortunately, it looks like Donald Trump will be blamed for the next financial crisis that he didn’t cause. Just like everyone blamed Obama for the global financial meltdown in 2009, this time, Trump will unfairly get the blame for the imminent economic collapse.
Global economic collapse is here. The second financial bubble is going to soon burst, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it. That’s because, as Paul stated, the Federal Reserve has set up the American economy for financial collapse for printing trillions of dollars back in 2008 and 2009.
“The Federal Reserve’s policies of printing trillions of dollars back in ’08-09 have locked into place a serious financial crisis at some point in our future,”
Going so far as to intimate the financial collapse and stock market crash will occur at least some time in the next two years. The economic crisis is unavoidable, and even Trump can’t stop it.
Prepare now for the imminent economic collapse and market crash 2017.Start to save your family and own life for the coming global financial disaster.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment