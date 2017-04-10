Benjamin Fulford Update April 10th 2017 Khazarian Satanists fatally expose themselves
April 10, 2017
Benjamin Fulford
benjaminfulford.net
The Satan worshipping Khazarian mafia made a fatal miscalculation last week when they blackmailed US president Trump into becoming their slave zombie, Pentagon and other sources agree.
The Satanists posted videos of opium poisoned babies being murdered by doctors and used that as an excuse for Trump to order an illegal missile attack against Syria.
http://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/04/...
However, the real reason Trump ordered this illegal attack is because he is being blackmailed by the Satanists with a video they have of him murdering a 12 year old girl named Mary, Pentagon and CIA sources say.
Pentagon sources say the “Syria strike was done with advance notice to the Russian military for minimal damage while creating backlash and mass protests nationwide to fire Trump [Satanist] Khazarian handler Jared Kushner and purge the neocons.”
In case you find it hard to believe Kushner is a Satanist, you might ask yourself why he bought the building 666 Fifth Avenue that housed a company called Lucent Technology that was developing micro-chips to be implanted into humans, ie the mark of the beast.
Bob Chapman
