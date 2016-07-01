Banker Slaves Kushner and Trump 666 and 777

Jared and Ivanka are both registered Democrats. There are so many skyscrapers in N.Y. city, so why did Jared have to pick one with the address of 666 5th St. and then put 666 in giant gleaming letters on the building? Ivanka was close friends with Chelsea Clinton who is seen on YT wearing an upside down cross - a symbol of Satanists.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment