Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Sunday 4/30/17: Today's News & Analysis
Date: Sunday April 30, 2017
Today on The Alex Jones Show
Sunday, April 30: Trump's 100 days - We examine President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office and discuss all aspects including the numerous victories. We also break down the escalating tensions in the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's latest failed ballistic missile launch and how the Trump administration is reacting. Infowars' special reports from on the ground at the 2017 NRA Annual Meeting will be examined as well. We'll also take your calls on today's worldwide broadcast. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment