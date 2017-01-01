GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
What is The Deep State by Cif High
Cif High: Deep State Power Struggle, MSM Collapse, More Chaos..
Clif is beating around the bush- as they say. The Deep State is HUGE. It started long before the time he suggests. We, as individuals, must break out of the program and brainwashing... including all of the pseudo-religious aspects. Keep doing your own research and learning. There is much to uncover and discover. You may be shocked, but you are not alone.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Nicole Bourbaki
Labels: Cif High
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment