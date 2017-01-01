Watch Rachel Maddow's Epic Fail Live

Congratulations to Rachel Maddow. U made an idiot of yourself. Now u and investigative journalist should both go to prison for revealing confidential IRS tax info.
Trump paid higher tax rate (25%) than Obama. Rachel Maddow looks like idiot. Dems look like fools. Obama must be the tax cheat. Obama didn't pay his fair share.
