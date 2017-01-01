GOLD is the money of the KINGS, SILVER is the money of the GENTLEMEN, BARTER is the money of the PEASANTS, but DEBT is the money of the SLAVES!!!
Trump-Russia | No Proof of Collusion Found
No Trump-Russia collusion evidence - Head of US House Intelligence Committee
Accusations of the Trump administration having had contact with Russia have been dominating headlines recently. But the head of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee says he's found no evidence of collusion between President Trump's election campaign and the Kremlin.
What the MSM should focus on is Pres Trump 100 days in office. like Jobs created, plants and factories lost overseas returning to America. The stock mkt up unemployment down. The Pres is doing so much for America and the media focus on fake news to bring down Pres Trump and his Adm. The MSM should be promoting the Pres achievements.
