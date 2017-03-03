Trump or The FED : Who Really Runs America ?

When it comes to the economic policies the new presidential administration will adopt, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has said the nation's central bank is "operating under a cloud of uncertainty." She may well have been talking about the Fed's own future under President Donald Trump.
